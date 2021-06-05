Two die in Bauchi auto crash | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Two die in Bauchi auto crash
At least two persons were on Friday killed in a fatal crash at Zangoro Village along the Bauchi-Maiduguri Expressway.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday, said the accident involved two vehicles – a Peugeot 406 with registration number TRN-36SL and a DAF Truck with registration number PKM-77-XA.
He added that the accident was caused by dangerous driving.
Abdullahi said: “The accident involved six men. Two other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries while the remaining two escaped unhurt.
“When our men were called for rescue operation, they responded and evacuated the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for medical attention.
“A medical doctor on duty confirmed two of the victims dead.”
