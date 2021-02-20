Two die in Bauchi auto crash | Ripples Nigeria

At least two persons were killed and four others injured in an auto accident in Ningi local government area of Bauchi State on Friday.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday.

He said the accident occurred at 4:30 a.m., on Friday, adding that it involved a commercial pick-up van with registration number DKA-924 YF.

Abdullahi said: “The accident occurred very close to Kitabu Wasunnah filling station at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning. We observed that there was a culvert that was being rebuilt in the area where the accident happened.

“During the rainy season, the place is always over-flooded and the driver came into the place not knowing that it was under construction. He simply drove into it.

The FRSC official said there were eight male passengers in the vehicle.

He added: “Eight people were involved, two died immediately, four sustained varying degrees of injury, and two were unharmed. Victims and corpses had been taken to Ningi general hospital in Bauchi for treatment and confirmation.”

He cautioned road users on dangerous driving especially in the night or early in the morning.

Abdullahi said the FRSC in Bauchi would not relent in its enforcement of traffic rules and regulations in the state.

