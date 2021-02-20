Two die in Bauchi auto crash | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Two die in Bauchi auto crash
At least two persons were killed and four others injured in an auto accident in Ningi local government area of Bauchi State on Friday.
The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday.
He said the accident occurred at 4:30 a.m., on Friday, adding that it involved a commercial pick-up van with registration number DKA-924 YF.
Abdullahi said: “The accident occurred very close to Kitabu Wasunnah filling station at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning. We observed that there was a culvert that was being rebuilt in the area where the accident happened.
READ ALSO: 20 die in Bauchi fatal accident
“During the rainy season, the place is always over-flooded and the driver came into the place not knowing that it was under construction. He simply drove into it.
The FRSC official said there were eight male passengers in the vehicle.
He added: “Eight people were involved, two died immediately, four sustained varying degrees of injury, and two were unharmed. Victims and corpses had been taken to Ningi general hospital in Bauchi for treatment and confirmation.”
He cautioned road users on dangerous driving especially in the night or early in the morning.
Abdullahi said the FRSC in Bauchi would not relent in its enforcement of traffic rules and regulations in the state.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Iwobi plays sub role as Everton win derby to compound Liverpool’s woes
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played as a late substitute for Everton in their 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the...
Ajayi sent off as West Brom, Burnley draw; Chelsea earn point at Southampton
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi was shown a red card as West Brom played a goalless draw with Burnley in...
Osaka wins fourth Grand Slam title after beating Brady in Australian Open final
Naomi Osaka has emerged women’s singles champion of the 2021 Australian Open after beating Jennifer Brady in the final on...
Usman wants UFC middleweight title – but only if Adesanya no longer champion
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he will be willing to move up to the middleweight division of the sport...
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...