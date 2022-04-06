Two die in Jonathan’s convoy accident

At least two persons were confirmed dead in a ghastly auto crash involving ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s convoy on Wednesday in Abuja.

Two police officers were also injured in the accident which occurred around Bill Clinton Drive in the nation’s capital.

The ex-President was returning home from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, when the accident occurred.

The Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Commission Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident.

He said the injured persons had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

