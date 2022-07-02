Two die in Kogi auto crash

At least two persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash at Sapamuro village, Kogi State, on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Lokoja, said the accident occurred when a Toyota Hiace rammed into a truck parked by the roadside in the village.

He blamed the accident on over-speeding and poor visibility.

Dawulung said: “I wish to advise drivers to avoid night travel because visibility is normally poor at night.

READ ALSO: Eight women die in Kogi auto crash

“Drivers are also most likely to be under fatigue and sleepy at night and yet drive at top speed because the roads are relatively free of traffic at night.

“Drivers must therefore adhere to stipulated speed limits and observe a minimum of 30 minutes rest after every four hours’ drive to avoid fatigue.”

