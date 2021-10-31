Metro
Two die in Niger auto crash
At least two persons died in a ghastly auto accident along the Kutigi-Mokwa Road in Niger State on Sunday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Musa Mohammed, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna, said one person sustained serious injuries in the crash.
He said the accident, which occurred at Edati village, involved a Dangote truck with registration number DT/5387CH, and an unmarked Daf truck belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Mohammed said: “Three people were involved in the mishap; two were burnt to death and one sustained injuries.”
He added that FRSC officials, the police, and personnel of other sister agencies battled frantically to quell the inferno resulting from the accident.
The FRSC official blamed the accident on fatigue and loss of control.
He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits while on the wheel.
