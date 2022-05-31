Two die in Ogun auto crash

At least two persons were confirmed dead in an auto accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogere, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

One person was injured in the accident which involved two trucks.

The spokesman for the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

He said: “The tanker driver was either speeding or dosing while on the steering before he lost control and rammed into the DAF truck at about 8:00 a.m.

“The two deceased were in the tanker while the tanker driver also sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the deceased had been deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara Remo, while the injured person was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere.”

