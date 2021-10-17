Two die in Ondo boat mishap

Two persons were confirmed dead and four others injured in a boat accident in Iyasan and Ugbonla areas of Ondo State on Saturday night.

The state’s Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hameed Abodunrin, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday in Akure by the agency spokesman, Olufemi Omole.

He said the victims – Oki Michael and Omogbehin Adebayo – died in lyansan, lrele local government area of the state.

Abodunrin added that the NSCDC officers had recovered the bodies of the victims.

Eyewitnesses had earlier told journalists that the accident occurred when the speed boat collided with a wooden boat on the high sea.

This, according to them, led to the death of one person while four others were seriously injured.

The statement read: “It is high time our people respect the sanctity of human life. We have warned repeatedly that no transporter or passenger should travel the waterways without putting on their Life Jackets.

“Henceforth, the Command Marine Special force will start patrolling the waterways and arrest violators.”

