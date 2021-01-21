Two die in Osun auto accident

At least two persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a truck and Toyota Hiace bus along the Ipetu-Ijesha highway in Osun State on Wednesday night.

The Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Kudirat Ibrahim, who confirmed the accident in a statement in Osogbo on Thursday, said it was caused by over-speeding and disregard for road traffic regulations by the two drivers.

She said: “A Truck with registration number XP 817 EPE collided with another Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number DKA 597 BQ involving six persons.

Read also: Several feared dead in Osun fuel tanker explosion

“Two persons died and three others were seriously injured in the accident and rushed to Wesley Hospital, Ilesa, for further treatment.

“The remains of the deceased persons have been deposited in a mortuary while the free flow of traffic had returned to the affected area.”

However, she did not disclose if the drivers of the vehicles were among the victims of the accident.

Join the conversation

Opinions