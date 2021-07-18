Metro
Two die in Osun auto crash
Two persons died in a ghastly auto accident along the Gbongan-Osogbo expressway in Osun State on Sunday.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Paul Okpe, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo.
Okpe said accident occurred at about 12:40 p.m. at Niger Cat area after Babalakin Hall, 5 km away from Sasa Bridge.
He added that a wine-coloured Toyota Previa minibus suddenly lost control due to over- speeding, resulting in the death of two passengers.
The FRSC official said: “Seven people were involved in the lone accident, which included six males and one female.
READ ALSO: Pregnant woman, two others die in Ogun multiple auto crash
“The only female in the vehicle lost her life with a male. Their remains had been deposited in the morgue at Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife.
“Two injured victims were taken to Ariremase Hospital, Gbongan, while three others were taken to an undisclosed hospital in Omu for further treatment.
“Police operatives in Gbongan had recovered the crashed vehicle and other items at the accident scene.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....