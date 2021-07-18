Two die in Osun auto crash

Two persons died in a ghastly auto accident along the Gbongan-Osogbo expressway in Osun State on Sunday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Paul Okpe, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo.

Okpe said accident occurred at about 12:40 p.m. at Niger Cat area after Babalakin Hall, 5 km away from Sasa Bridge.

He added that a wine-coloured Toyota Previa minibus suddenly lost control due to over- speeding, resulting in the death of two passengers.

The FRSC official said: “Seven people were involved in the lone accident, which included six males and one female.

“The only female in the vehicle lost her life with a male. Their remains had been deposited in the morgue at Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife.

“Two injured victims were taken to Ariremase Hospital, Gbongan, while three others were taken to an undisclosed hospital in Omu for further treatment.

“Police operatives in Gbongan had recovered the crashed vehicle and other items at the accident scene.”

