Two die, six others injured in fuel tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Two people have been confirmed dead, with six others sustaining injuries, after a fuel-laden tanker exploded along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

According to the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the explosion occurred some few kilometres after the Sagamu interchange at about 6:05am.

The Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, who spoke to newsmen on the incident, explained that eight male adults, three vehicles, and a Bajaj motorcycle, were involved in the crash.”

He added that while two persons died on the spot, the six others sustained injuries.

“The corpses of the dead have been deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu. The cause of the crash was over-speeding by one of the truck drivers.

“The fire had been put off by firefighters and traffic has been diverted to make it easy for road users to have a free passage in the affected area,” he said.

