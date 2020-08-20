Two discharged, one to be arraigned for manslaughter over Arotile’s death

A Magistrate Court in Kaduna on Thursday discharged two persons accused of involvement in the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

Those discharged were Folorunsho Igbekele and Gbayegun Deji.

However, the first accused person, Nehemiah Adejor, will be re-arraigned at the state High Court for manslaughter on September 3.

The Magistrate, Benjamin Hassan, discharged the two on the request of the prosecutor, DSP Martins Leo.

READ ALSO: AROTILE: NAF hands over suspect, vehicle to police

He said: “The entire investigation according to the advice from the department of public prosecution at the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice did not disclose any offense against them other than being passengers in the vehicle of the 1st suspect.”

Consequently, the magistrate discharged the two and ordered that Adejor be properly arraigned at the high court.

Adejor allegedly drove the vehicle that killed Arotile within the premises of Nigeria Air Force Base, Kaduna, on July 14.

Join the conversation

Opinions