Two drown in Kano pond

The Kano State Fire Service said Thursday that two persons —Umar Garba, and Rabi’u Ya’u —had drowned in a pond at Zainawa village in Gezawa local government area of the state.

The Service spokesman, Saidu Mohammed, said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when the duo went to take a bath in the pond.

He said: “We received a distress call on May 13 from one Malam Ibrahim Ya’u at 3:32 p.m., that the bodies of the deceased persons were found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4:00 p.m.”

Mohammed said the remains of the deceased had been handed over to the village head of Dakata Village, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 2 suspected armed robbers in Anambra

He advised the general public to call the fire service during an emergency to save lives and property.

Join the conversation

Opinions