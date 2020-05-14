Latest Metro

Two drown in Kano pond

May 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Fire Service said Thursday that two persons —Umar Garba, and Rabi’u Ya’u —had drowned in a pond at Zainawa village in Gezawa local government area of the state.

The Service spokesman, Saidu Mohammed, said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when the duo went to take a bath in the pond.

He said: “We received a distress call on May 13 from one Malam Ibrahim Ya’u at 3:32 p.m., that the bodies of the deceased persons were found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4:00 p.m.”

Mohammed said the remains of the deceased had been handed over to the village head of Dakata Village, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

He advised the general public to call the fire service during an emergency to save lives and property.

