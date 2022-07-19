International
Two ex-White House aides to testify at Capitol Building invasion hearing
Two former White House aides, Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, have been scheduled to testify at the next hearing of the Capitol Building invasion of January 6, 2021.
Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser, and Matthews, a former press aide during President Donald Trump’s tenure, are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 Committee’s prime-time hearing on Thursday as the panel examines what Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol Building during the attack.
Both Pottinger and Matthews had resigned immediately after the January 6 insurrection that interrupted the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.
“The two witnesses will add to the committee’s narrative in its eighth, and possibly final, hearing this summer.
“The prime-time hearing will detail what Trump did — or did not do — during several hours that day as his supporters beat police officers and broke into the Capitol,” a House spokesman said on Tuesday.
The hearing will come one week after committee members received a closed briefing from the watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security after it was discovered that the Secret Service had deleted text messages sent and received around January 6.
Following the receipt of the briefing, the committee had subpoenaed the agency, seeking all relevant electronic communication from agents around the time of the attack. The deadline for the Secret Service to respond is Tuesday.
