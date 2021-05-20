Two feared dead as explosion rocks Obasanjo's library in Abeokuta | Ripples Nigeria

Not less than two persons were reportedly killed on Thursday morning when a gas explosion occurred within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The library is said to be a short distance from Conference Hotel, belonging to the former Governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, where a similar incident took place recently.

The explosion at OOPL occurred around 11 am at the Marcque event centre within the Presidential Library.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that technicians were topping up gas in the Air Condition (AC) when it exploded.

“Two people have already been confirmed dead”, a worker at OOPL said.

In the past week, about four incidents of explosions have been recorded in the state capital.

The two occurrences of the gas explosion last week claimed three lives.

Last Wednesday, three persons, including an infant, were burnt to death in a gas explosion that occurred in Oke-Egunyan, along NTA Road in Abeokuta, when a technician was topping up the gas of a faulty refrigerator.

Barely 24 hours after the incident, another gas explosion occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta, where a technician, Sanya Shonde, was injured, leading to the amputation of his leg.

