Two feared dead as robbers attack bullion van in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Two feared dead as robbers attack bullion van in Ondo
Two residents of Ondo State were feared dead as armed men on Thursday evening, attacked a bullion van at Elemosho Village, along Akure-Ondo Expressway in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.
According to an eyewitness account, the gunmen who were suspected to be robbers waylaid and attacked the bullion van belonging to one of the commercial banks, which headed towards Akure the state capital around 5 pm, and made away with an unconfirmed sum of money.
The eyewitness said the operation lasted for about 20 minutes, while the robbers shot three people and absconded into the bush.
“The robbers came to the scene in a Lexus car and waylaid the convoy of the bullion van. They vandalised two out of the three vehicles in the convoy with bullets. They shot three people before they ran away into the bush. One of the victims was alive while it was not sure whether the other two survived it,” the eyewitness added.
Meanwhile, he said the men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, came to the scene and took one victim to the hospital.
READ ALSO: 13 feared dead as bus plunges into River in Ondo
Reacting to the incident, the Commander of the Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident, and said his men took one of the victims to the hospital, noting that there was no loss of life in the attack.
Adeleye said, “When we got the information, my men moved in there and met one of the persons that were shot at the scene and we have taken him to the hospital.”
Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the robbers had run away before the security men got to the scene.
He said the command had commenced investigation into the incident, while detectives from the command had began to trail the attackers.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....