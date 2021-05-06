Two feared dead as robbers attack bullion van in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

Two residents of Ondo State were feared dead as armed men on Thursday evening, attacked a bullion van at Elemosho Village, along Akure-Ondo Expressway in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eyewitness account, the gunmen who were suspected to be robbers waylaid and attacked the bullion van belonging to one of the commercial banks, which headed towards Akure the state capital around 5 pm, and made away with an unconfirmed sum of money.

The eyewitness said the operation lasted for about 20 minutes, while the robbers shot three people and absconded into the bush.

“The robbers came to the scene in a Lexus car and waylaid the convoy of the bullion van. They vandalised two out of the three vehicles in the convoy with bullets. They shot three people before they ran away into the bush. One of the victims was alive while it was not sure whether the other two survived it,” the eyewitness added.

Meanwhile, he said the men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, came to the scene and took one victim to the hospital.

READ ALSO: 13 feared dead as bus plunges into River in Ondo

Reacting to the incident, the Commander of the Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident, and said his men took one of the victims to the hospital, noting that there was no loss of life in the attack.

Adeleye said, “When we got the information, my men moved in there and met one of the persons that were shot at the scene and we have taken him to the hospital.”

Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the robbers had run away before the security men got to the scene.

He said the command had commenced investigation into the incident, while detectives from the command had began to trail the attackers.

Join the conversation

Opinions