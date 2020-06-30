Two foreign bandits involved in cattle rustling nabbed in Niger —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that two foreign bandits were arrested at Gama Aiki located at Kasuwan Ango Community in Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State during a botched cattle rustling operation.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday said that the pair were arrested during air strikes which resulted in the disruption of the activities of a group of armed bandits in the area.

Enenche stated that the air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki was sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that some armed bandits in black attire were seen on the move with a large number of rustled cattle in the area.

He said; “Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched a helicopter gunship to engage the bandits in multiple waves of attack leading to the neutralization of some of the bandits, while a few escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Two of the escaping bandits, who happened to be foreigners, were later apprehended.

“While commending the Operation Gama Aiki Air Component for their dedication and professionalism, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, thanked all Nigerians for their support and encouraged the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate the restoration of peace and security to all affected parts of the Country,” Enenche concluded.

