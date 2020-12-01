Two former Algerian Prime Ministers jailed for corruption

A court in Algeria has sentenced two former Prime Ministers; Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal to five years in prison each after they were both found guilty on corruption charges.

The two former Algerian Prime Ministers were accused by local prosecutors of influence peddling and having had illicit dealings with the directors of a local telecoms company.

The two former Algerian Prime Ministers served in governments under President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced from office by pro-democracy street protests last year.

Both the former prime ministers had already been convicted and jailed in an earlier corruption case.

