Politics
Two former heads of state endorsed Obi for presidency – Utomi
A political economist, Pat Utomi, said on Friday two former heads of state have endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the 2023 presidential election.
Utomi, who is the convener of the BIG-TENT coalition of political parties and civil society organisations, stated this at a town hall meeting organised by the coalition to rally support for the former Anambra governor ahead of next year’s election.
He said the LP has enough positive structures in place to recapture Nigeria from its enemies.
He was however silent on the identities of the former heads of state backing Obi for the presidency.
Read also:Utomi decries suspension of voter’s registration, harps on security ahead of 2023 elections
Utomi said: “Money alone doesn’t win elections. Two former heads of state have said to me they are Obidients. A lot of people want to join the (Obidient) movement, without joining the Labour Party to ensure that Obi and Baba-Ahmed win to capture our country back from those who have held us down.
“The LP has better structures than the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress. When people talk about structures, I usually laugh because they don’t understand the meaning of structure. The structure is a criminal network of people who can fix elections and we have to stop that; that’s not structure.”
