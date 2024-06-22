Two former staff of Union Bank arrested for stealing N4.1m from dead customer’s account

Operatives of Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested two former staff of Union Bank in Makurdi for allegedly stealing the sum of N4,199,500.00 belonging to a deceased customer of the bank.

The suspects, Idah Ogoh and Agbo Okwute were arrested on Friday, June 21, 2024 in Makurdi, Benue State.

According to a statement from Dele Ouewole, head of media annd publicity of EFCC, they were arrested following a petition against them by the bank on fraudulent debits on a deceased customer, Emmanuel Azer Agenna’s account.

Their dealings were said to have been uncovered when the family of the deceased approached the bank for the balance on the account of the deceased for probate processing. The family disputed the balance given to them by the bank and subsequently sent a complaint to the bank regarding unauthorised debits on the account.

He said, “Based on their complaints, the bank carried out an internal investigation and its findings revealed that a debit card was procured on the deceased’s customer account on May 10, 2023 by Ifah Ogoh, one of the bank’s Sales and Service Associates which was authorised by the bank on the same date

.”Further findings by the bank showed that the procured card by Ogoh was handed over to another Sales and Service Associates, Agbo Omwute who eventually delivered the card to an accomplice for transfer and withdrawal of funds from the account of the deceased. Several withdrawals were allegedly made by the suspects through the accomplice”.

He also revealed that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

