Two health workers in Plateau test positive for covid-19

The Plateau State government led by Governor Solomon Lalong has confirmed that two of its health workers have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease which has fast spread across the country and has killed over a hundred people thus far.

This was confirmed to newsmen on Wednesday by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar at the Government House, Jos, after an emergency Executive Council meeting.

According to Dr Lar, the two new cases recorded had increased the total number of confirmed corporate cases in the state to 50.

He also added that four patients were discharged on Tuesday, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 15, while 35 were still receiving treatment in isolation centres.

Dr Lar said “Of the 15 confirmed cases, 11 are linked to the case of the first COVID-19 dead patient in the state, and two are health workers.

“We currently have 11 patients in Plateau specialist Hospital, nine in Jos University Teaching Hospital, four were discharged yesterday and the 15 confirmed cases of yesterday are being moved to isolation centres for treatment,” he concluded.

This development came after Governor Lalong, on Sunday, confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the state.

Lalong, who disclosed this at a media briefing on the pandemic situation in the state, said the patient died before his test result on COVID-19 came out.

