Two health workers, three others test positive for COVID-19 in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade, said on Wednesday two health workers and three patients had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Yahaya-Kolade, who disclosed this at the regular update on the pandemic situation in the state, said the new infections brought to 25 the total number of persons that had tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to her, the cases were recorded at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI).

The commissioner said the victims were among the contacts of the 75-year-old COVID-19 patient in the state.

She said the woman was transferred from Omu-Aran in Kwara, to FETHI a few weeks ago.

Yahaya-Kolade told journalists the woman has since died of complications resulting from the virus.

