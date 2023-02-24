Two injured as gunmen attack Lagos PDP Reps candidate, Segun Gbayi

Two people were seriously injured after gunmen reportedly attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate in Lagos Mainland Constituency, Segun Gbayi.

According to Gbayi who confirmed the incident, the attack occurred on Thursday night in the Makoko area, Yaba, after he had rounded up his campaign and was heading to his base.

According to Gbayi, the yet-to-be identified gunmen also attacked the security escorts attached to the convoy after opening fire on them and vandalising their vehicles.

Gbayi who said he narrowly escaped the attack unhurt, said it was meant to prevent supporters of the party from exercising their franchise in the February 25 legislative election.

“This attack was violently carried out to discourage us from exercising our political franchise,” he said in a short statement.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who also confirmed the incident, said the police have begun investigation into the attack

