Metro
Two injured as gunmen attack Lagos PDP Reps candidate, Segun Gbayi
Two people were seriously injured after gunmen reportedly attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate in Lagos Mainland Constituency, Segun Gbayi.
According to Gbayi who confirmed the incident, the attack occurred on Thursday night in the Makoko area, Yaba, after he had rounded up his campaign and was heading to his base.
According to Gbayi, the yet-to-be identified gunmen also attacked the security escorts attached to the convoy after opening fire on them and vandalising their vehicles.
Read also:Gunmen reportedly kill APGA ward chairman in Ebonyi
Gbayi who said he narrowly escaped the attack unhurt, said it was meant to prevent supporters of the party from exercising their franchise in the February 25 legislative election.
“This attack was violently carried out to discourage us from exercising our political franchise,” he said in a short statement.
Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who also confirmed the incident, said the police have begun investigation into the attack
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...