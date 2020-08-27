Two injured as tanker explodes in Bauchi

Two people have sustained various degrees of injury after a petrol tanker exploded at the gate of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi in the late hours of Wednesday.

The two injured persons were reported to have been scooping fuel before the explosion.

It was learnt that the Fire Service Officers in collaboration with the staff of the fire department of the polytechnic ensured that the fire was put off before it could damage more properties in the area.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi Command Ahmad Wakil, the tanker lost control and exploded injuring two people and destroyed several public amenities.

“Two people were injured by the tanker explosion and they are currently receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH),” he noted.

Public Relations Officer of Fire Service, Abubakar Bala who had a slightly different opinion on when the accident occurred, suggested that the incident might have been caused by a mechanical fault.

“It happened at about 8:45 pm when a tanker laden with fuel exploded in front of Federal Polytechnic at Gwallamaji. Our men immediately went there with support from the Fire Service of the Polytechnic. They have put the situation under control. We did not record any casualty at the spot but we heard that a resident who was scooping fuel was injured but we can not confirm that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) visited scene on Thursday morning to clear the road.

