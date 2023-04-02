Two Iranian women arrested after man attacked them with yoghurt for not wearing Hijabs

The Iranian police has arrested two women after they were attacked by a man with yoghurt for not wearing their Hijabs in public.

The incident which was captured in a video, occured while the two women were waiting in line at a shop where the assailant is seen walking into the shop and started talking to the women in rage.

He raised objection at the women for not wearing Hijabs which is the dress code essential to be worn in Iran according to the country’s strict Islamic law.

In the video footage which has since gone viral on social media, the man is seen picking up a yoghurt container from a shelf inside the shop and throwing the liquid over the heads of the women repeatedly.

Following the incident, Iran‘s judiciary said the two women were arrested for flouting the country’s compulsory hijab wearing law while the man was also arrested and detained for disturbing the public order.

The arrests is coming months after nationwide protests rocked the country with protesters demanding an end to the compulsory wearing of the Hijab.

