International Latest

Two Iraqi soldiers die in car blast

December 23, 2019
Two Iraqi soldiers die in car blast
By Ripples Nigeria

Two soldiers were on Monday killed in a car explosion in Iraq’s western province of Anbar.

One army officer was also seriously wounded in the blast which occurred in the area that was once Islamic State’s last stronghold in the country.

Read also: Indian PM defends new citizenship law, says it is not anti-Muslim

Reuters reports that the explosion occurred as soldiers were inspecting the car parked on the road leading to Anbar’s Qaim district, 300 km (185 miles) west of Baghdad and close to the border with Syria.

The country’s military said it has commenced a search for the terrorist elements behind the incident.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!