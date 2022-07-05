International
Two key British ministers resign in fresh blow to Johnson’s govt
The British Health Minister, Sajid Javid and his Finance counterpart, Rishi Sunak, resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday in the latest blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.
The duo who are among the British most senior ministers announced their resignations within minutes of each other to plunge the government into a major crisis.
The development was the latest scandal to blight Johnson’s administration.
Javid and Sunak’s exit from the government came a few hours after the prime minister apologised for appointing a lawmaker to a role involved in offering pastoral care to his party.
Johnson had since appointed the Minister of Education, Nadhim Zahawi, as his new finance minister while Steve Barclay, who was appointed into the cabinet in February was moved to the health ministry.
READ ALSO: British PM, Boris Johnson reshuffles cabinet
In his resignation letter, Javid said: It is with enormous regret that I must tell you that I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government.
“I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their government.”
On his part, Sunak stated: “The public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently, and, seriously.”
