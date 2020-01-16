Latest Metro

January 16, 2020
Two kidnapped NPC staff released ‘after concessions were made’
By Ripples Nigeria

Two members of staff of the National Population Commission (NPC) Gaddafi Ali-Shehu and Isah Zaradeen have been released by their abductors.

The duo, who were abducted last Friday in Dan-Anacha village in the Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, were released “after concessions were made”, the Federal Commissioner, NPC, Taraba State, Mr Sanny Sale, said at a news conference in Jalingo on Wednesday.

According to Sale, the two workers were abducted at about 3.45pm last Friday while on the commission’s routine Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise in preparation for next year’s national census.

Sale further stated that the period of the captivity was harrowing for the workers, their families and the commission.

“The moment we were informed of their abduction through a phone call to this office by the kidnappers, we promptly contacted the relevant security agencies who mobilised to ensure their timely and safe release.

“We went into intense negotiations with the kidnappers for the safe release of our colleagues. I personally took charge of the discussions on Monday until they were released,” he said.

