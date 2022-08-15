Two killed, 10 injured in Akwa Ibom auto crash

Two persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Abak-Ibot road in Akwa Ibom on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Matthew Olonisaye, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Uyo, said 10 other persons were injured in the crash.

He added that a Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE) were involved in the accident.

Olonisaye said: “It was discovered that the crash involved two vehicles – Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE) all with 18 occupants, out of which 10 got injured while two died in the process.”

He blamed the accident on reckless driving.

“According to an eye witness, the victims were immediately taken to a nearby clinic, while the road was cleared of obstructions to enable free-flow of traffic,” the FRSC official added.

