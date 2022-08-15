Metro
Two killed, 10 injured in Akwa Ibom auto crash
Two persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Abak-Ibot road in Akwa Ibom on Sunday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Matthew Olonisaye, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Uyo, said 10 other persons were injured in the crash.
He added that a Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE) were involved in the accident.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests ‘pastor’ with three drums of methamphetamine in Akwa Ibom
Olonisaye said: “It was discovered that the crash involved two vehicles – Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE) all with 18 occupants, out of which 10 got injured while two died in the process.”
He blamed the accident on reckless driving.
“According to an eye witness, the victims were immediately taken to a nearby clinic, while the road was cleared of obstructions to enable free-flow of traffic,” the FRSC official added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...