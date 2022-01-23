Two killed, 18 injured in fresh attack on Benue community by suspected herdsmen

A fresh attack by suspected herdsmen on a community in Benue State, has left two people dead, with about 18 seriously injured.

The herdsmen who reportedly attacked the Igama community in Ojugo Council Ward in Okpokwu local government area of the state on Saturday night, also burned down several houses in the invasion which lasted several hours.

It was gathered that the Saturday attack by the armed herders was the third in two weeks of consistent invasion of the community with the several residents displaced and their sources of livelihood destroyed as the invaders also destroyed their farmlands.

The Chairman of the local government area, Mrs. Amina Audu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday when she undertook an in the spot assessment of the area, said the attack started about two weeks ago.

“It all started about two week ago and nobody knows why they are targeting the community. They have been storming the community in a commando fashion and whenever they come, they shoot sporadically and set people’s houses ablaze.

“In the course of these attacks, two corpses were recovered from the community. Security personnel have already been drafted to the area,” Mrs. Audu said.

“For no known reason whatsoever, Fulani herders started attacking Igama community. As they come, they raze houses after which they retreat.

“The incident started since last week Tuesday. They have attacked the community for three consecutive days. They normally come in the afternoon.

“We reported the matter to the police who moved into the community including the Livestock Guards but the marauders always run away before the security personnel arrive the scene of attack.

“They have now been stationed there and it is because the security people have been on ground that we did not record much casualties.

“The decomposing body of a girl and that of a man were recovered from the besieged community.

“The girl was buried immediately her body was found because she was already decomposing by the time she was found. We reported to the police and they granted permission for her to be buried,” she added.

