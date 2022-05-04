Two killed as explosion rocks Imo oil facility

At least two people were killed in an explosion at a flow station in the oil-producing village of Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday.

The flow station belongs to Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the victims were trying to enter the facility when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off and killed them on the spot.

The spokesman for the state police command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident to journalists in Owerri.

He said operatives of the command’s anti-bomb squad and other units had been deployed to the scene to avert any breakdown of law and order.

