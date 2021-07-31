Two killed as security operatives foil kidnap attempt in Oyo

Two suspected kidnappers have been reportedly killed by men of the South-West security network, Amotekun, in a failed abduction attempt in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The development was confirmed in Ibadan on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso.

“It is true. The operation was carried out by police, Amotekun, vigilantes, and local hunters. An investigation is on and we shall supply further information soon,” Osifeso said.

Also, confirming the incident, Amotekun Commandant in the state, Olayinka Olayanju, said the incident occurred on Friday, noting that weapons were recovered from the suspected kidnappers and deposited with the police.

He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes and hunters, noting that the two suspects were killed during a failed kidnap attempt by the duo who stormed Iwere-Ile town on Friday.

It was learnt that operatives of the Amotekun Corps who were called when the kidnappers stormed the town engaged the kidnappers and killed two of them.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the kidnappers stormed the community around 3.pm on Friday and made attempt to kidnap some of the residents.

However, it was gathered that immediately the Amotekun operatives got to the scene of the incident at about 3:30 p.m, they engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and killed two.

