Metro
Two killed as security operatives foil kidnap attempt in Oyo
Two suspected kidnappers have been reportedly killed by men of the South-West security network, Amotekun, in a failed abduction attempt in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State.
The development was confirmed in Ibadan on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso.
“It is true. The operation was carried out by police, Amotekun, vigilantes, and local hunters. An investigation is on and we shall supply further information soon,” Osifeso said.
Also, confirming the incident, Amotekun Commandant in the state, Olayinka Olayanju, said the incident occurred on Friday, noting that weapons were recovered from the suspected kidnappers and deposited with the police.
READ ALSO: Katsina police arrests suspected female gunrunner with N2.4m
He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes and hunters, noting that the two suspects were killed during a failed kidnap attempt by the duo who stormed Iwere-Ile town on Friday.
It was learnt that operatives of the Amotekun Corps who were called when the kidnappers stormed the town engaged the kidnappers and killed two of them.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the kidnappers stormed the community around 3.pm on Friday and made attempt to kidnap some of the residents.
However, it was gathered that immediately the Amotekun operatives got to the scene of the incident at about 3:30 p.m, they engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and killed two.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....