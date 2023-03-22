Two killed, scores injured as political thugs clash in Kano

No fewer than two people have been reported killed while several others were injured after two groups of thugs clashed in Tudun Fulani and Dandinshe communities in Ungogo LGA of Kano.

Eye-witnesses said the incident started after the declaration of the gubernatorial election result in the state.

According to a resident by the name of Laminu Auwal Idris, the clash resulted when thugs from Dandinshe stormed their neighbouring community, Tudun Fulani and disrupted activities in the area.

“Although the fight started after the declaration of the result, that was not the beginning. It’s an old rivalry; they have been taking advantage of events like this to attack themselves. Many people were killed several times like this. As of now, the people killed are more than two. But people are saying only two were killed.

“One of those killed is called Dan Naziru, he was a notorious thug who had been disturbing people here. The other one is also another notorious thug, but I don’t know his name. He was from the other community.”

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been released by the police command in the state on the incident.

