Two Kuje Prison escapees arrested in Adamawa

The Adamawa State police Command has announced the arrest of two inmates who escaped from the Kuje Prison during an attack on the Correctional Centre in Abuja in 2022.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje in a statement on Monday, the suspects Atiku Ibrahim and Adamu Ibrahim, were arrested for cattle rustling.

“Adamawa State Police Command on the 19/5/2023 arrested one Atiku Ibrahim 37 years and Adamu Ibrahim 40 years, identified as inmates who escaped from Kuje Correctional facility, following the attack on the facility that freed over 500 on the 5/6/2022,” the statement said.

“The escapees were arrested by the Command Operatives attached to Crack Squad. The escaped suspects were arrested for cattle rustling and other nefarious activities.

“During interrogation, they confessed to have been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegation of arms dealing against them. They also confessed to have escaped into Adamawa State until their arrest.

“They further stated that they were awaiting trial in a case of arms dealing and unlawful possession of firearms.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, directs for immediate handing over of the escapees to the Nigeria Correctional Service, Adamawa state for further necessary action,” the PPRO said.

