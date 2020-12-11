Two lawyers arraigned for electoral fraud during NBA election

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos zonal office, has arraigned two legal practitioners, Sarah Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide, for alleged electoral fraud.

The duo were arraigned on Thursday before Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court Ikoyi, Lagos for alleged conspiracy and forgery in the conduct of the 2018 general elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Their arraignment came after the anti-graft agency on May 5, 2020, filed a 14-count charge against the duo that bordered on alleged forgery in the elections of the association, which produced its immediate past president, Paul Usoro.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, following which, the prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Buhari Bala asked the court for a trial date.

READ ALSO: Court jails five Indians for oil theft in Lagos

Counsel to the defendants, N. E. Ogeibe and Deborah Ogundele, respectively pleaded with the court to admit their clients to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Judge admitted the defendants each to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety each.

Justice Obiozor also directed the defence counsel to sign an undertaking to produce the defendants in court for their trial.

The defendants were ordered to be remanded in EFCC custody for seven days to fulfill their bail conditions.

The case was adjourned to April 14, 15, 16, 20, 21 and 22, 2021, for commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions