Two lawyers jailed for N24m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday secured the jailing of two lawyers, Sogo Akinola and Feranmi Akinluyi for N24 million fraud.

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos and presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted and sentenced the duo.

The Lagos zonal office of the EFCC had in October 2018, arraigned the convicts on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences and stealing to the tune of N24 million.

The defendants had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the anti-graft agency, leading to their full trial.

In the course of the trial, the prosecution, through its counsel, Spiff Owede, called five witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Taiwo found the defendants guilty of the offence and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each, with an option of fine of N1m.

