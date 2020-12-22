Two men arraigned for allegedly assaulting two policewomen

The police in Lagos State on Tuesday dragged two men, Gbenga Adekoya, aged 34 and Abiodun Adesope, aged 35, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in the state, for allegedly assaulting two policewomen.

The defendants who are residents of Ifo in Ogun, are being tried for alleged conspiracy, breach of peace and assault.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, the accused defendants conspired to assault the policewomen identified as Inspector Yemisi Olurunfemi and Sergeant Ajoke Ige while they were performing their lawful duties, on December 19, 2020, at Ojokoro, Lagos.

He said “The complainants were controlling traffic when the defendants’ vehicle drove against the traffic. They stopped the vehicle, and pleaded with them to reverse and take the right lane.

“But instead, the defendants who were passengers, jumped down from the vehicle, ordered the complainants to leave the road saying that Nigerians do not need the police again.

“When the complainants refused to comply, the accused descended and started punching them severally all over their bodies.

“A police team on patrol, who received a distress call, stormed the scene and arrested the defendants.”

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences, making the Magistrate in charge of the case, Magistrate S. K. Matepo, release the defendants on bail of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Matepo stipulated the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until January 20, 2021 for further hearing.

