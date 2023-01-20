Two men arrested for vandalising electricity cables in Abia, Anambra

Two men have been arrested by members of vigilante groups for allegedly vandalising electricity installations belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) in Abia and Anambra states.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

He said the vigilante operatives arrested one of the suspects, Chidiebere Agbalusi, in possession of vandalised aluminum cable and a cutter on Thursday in Anambra State.

The second suspect, Chinaemerem Azubuike, was caught vandalising aluminum conductors belonging to EEDC in Abia State.

The spokesman added the suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Ezeh said: “There are clear indications that the efforts being made by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc in curbing activities of vandals across its network through the effective engagement of its stakeholders, is yielding the desired result.

“This is evident as most communities are now more vigilant in protecting the electrical installations within their domain.

“We commend the efforts of the various vigilante groups in heeding the call by EEDC to ensure that activities of vandals are reduced drastically.

“There is no way EEDC can take on the fight against vandals all by itself, which is why it is depending on its stakeholders for collaboration and support.”

