Two men docked for alleged theft of N84k in Ekiti

Police in Ekiti on Friday arraigned two men, Oribamise Emmanuel and Mohammed Tijani at the Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of N84,700.

The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge of stealing.

The Police prosecutor, Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometimes in November 2023 in Oye-Ekiti.

He said the defendants stole a cash sum of N54,000 belonging to one Omotosho Funmilayo and another cash sum of N30,700 belonging to Adeyemi Tawa.

He added that the offences contravened Sections 302(1)(a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

READ ALSO: Police arraigns two men for alleged theft, malicious damage in Ekiti

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The counsel to the defendants, Kayode Oyeyemi, urged the court to grant his clients bail with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Olubunmi Bamidele, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case till February 7 for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now