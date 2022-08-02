Two men sentenced to death for armed robbery in Ekiti

Justice Olalekan Olatawura of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday sentenced two men, Makinde Kola and Haruna Bika to death for armed robbery.

The convicts were arraigned by the state government in February on a six-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, rape and kidnapping.

The judge convicted the men on five counts and sentenced them to death and life imprisonment respectively.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs. Olasanmi Oluwaseun, told the court that the defendants on October 6, 2021 robbed one Taiwo Oni and Mohammed Ayomide of their phones at Idi Mango Camp, Ilasa-Ekiti.

They also robbed Mr. Adejuwon Gbenga of N31,000.

“On the same day, date and place, the convicts kidnapped one Adejuwon Daramola and also raped a 19-year-old mother of five-month-old baby during their operation, armed with cutlass and gun,” Oluwaseun added.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contraved Sections 516, and 401 (2) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012, Section 2 (2) of the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019 and Section 3 (a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Laws of Ekiti State, 2015.

