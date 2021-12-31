Two months after death of second wife, Pastor Odukoya loses twin sister

The Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church in Lagos, Taiwo Odukoya, has lost his twin sister, Kehinde Hassan, to the cold hands of death barely two months after the death of his second wife, Pastor Nomthi Rosemary.

The clergyman who announced the passing of his sister via a post on his Facebook page, said Kehinde died “after a difficult battle with cancer.”

Also expressing condolences on the demise of Pastor Odukoya’s sister, his daughter, Ijogun Odukoya also took to Facebook to write:

“My Dearest Aunty K, my birthing partner and one of my closest aunties. You were always there for me when I needed my mother the most.

“You held my hand and encouraged me, to say I will miss you is such an understatement. Rest on Aunty, love you,” Ms Odukoya Ijogun wrote.

The South African-born Pastor Nomthi died on November 9, 2021, after almost two years of battling with cancer.

Her death came some years after Pastor Odukoya’s first wife, Bimbo Odukoya, died in a plane crash in 2005 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

