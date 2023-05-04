Two more Chibok girls regain freedom, 94 still in captivity

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued two more abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

The Theater Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Sallau Ali, confirmed the development when he paraded the girls before journalists in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Thursday.

He said the girls – Esther Marcus (26) and Hauwa Malta (26) were rescued by troops at Lagara in Sambisa Forest on April 21.

The girls had been handed over to officials of the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs for further action.

Boko Haram insurgents on April 14, 2014, abducted 276 girls from their hostel.

The girls’ rescue brought the number of students that had so far regained their freedom to 182 while 94 others are still in captivity.

Ali said: “94 girls are still unaccounted for. Esther Marcus was rescued with her one-year-old baby girl. During her time in captivity, she was first married to one Garba, alias Garus, a terrorist, who was later killed by troops; and she was remarried to another terrorist called Abba who she stayed with until her rescue.

“Hauwa Malta was rescued with an eight-month- and- 10-day-old pregnancy. She delivered a baby boy at the Seven Division health facility 10 days after their rescue.”

“The girl was first married to a terrorist called Salman who was killed during a clash between the troops and terrorists in Lake Chad. She got married to another terrorist called Malam Mohammed who was killed in a Boko Haram-ISWAP clash in Sambisa Forest.”

