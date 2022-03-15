Two more journalists killed in Ukraine conflict

Two journalists working with Fox News were killed in Ukraine on Tuesday.

The deceased – Pierre Zakrzewski, and Ukrainian-born Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova – were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in outside of the capital, Kiev, came under fire.

Another reporter, Benjamin Hall, sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The Fox News Chief Executive Officer, Suzanne Scott, said in a memo to staff on Tuesday morning that Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for the organisation.

She said: “His (Zakrzewski) talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.

“Zakrzewski played a key role last year in getting Fox’s freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the United States withdrawal. He was given an ‘unsung hero’ award at an annual employee event.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”

The death of London-based Zakrzewski came a few days after Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of war zones coverage, died.

Renaud died when Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle on Sunday.

24-year-old Kuvshynova was a consultant helping Fox’s crews navigate the Kiev area.

“Kuvshynova helped gather information and spoke to sources for Fox.

“She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country.

“Today is a heart-breaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” Scott added.

