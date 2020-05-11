Two more persons die in Sokoto as state records 12 deaths from covid-19

The government of Sokoto State has confirmed the death of two more persons as a result of covid-19 pandemic.

The fresh deaths recorded in the state on Sunday, took the number of persons to have died of the dreaded disease in the City Caliphate to 12.

This was announced through the state’s Ministry of Health’s twitter handle, @SMOHSokoto.

The tweet read: “#COVID19Sokoto: Update

“As at Sunday 10/5/2020

Sokoto recorded 10 new cases, 3 discharges and 2 deaths.

“Total samples collected = 411.

Total tests done = 346

Total Confirmed = 106

Active Cases = 81

Discharged = 13

Deaths = 12.”

The ministry had in an earlier tweet on Sunday announced the death of one person to the virus and said that the total death in the state was 10.

However, few hours later, it announced the death of another two persons, which brought the total deaths in the state to 12.

