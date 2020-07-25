Two more suspects arrested over dehumanizing treatment of lady in viral video

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday said two other persons have been arrested in connection with the dehumanizing treatment metted to a 25-year-old found at the residence of a kidnap suspect in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital by the arresting police officers.

The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, sparked angry reactions from Nigerians, who called on police authorities to bring the erring officers to book.

The police hierarchy, which promised to investigate the matter, had earlier said two of the officers, an ASP and an Inspector had been arrested, remaining another officer and a civilian accomplice.

In a statement on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye – the civilian accomplice, bringing the total number of persons arrested to four.

Mba, who noted that investigation is still ongoing after which the Force internal disciplinary procedures will commence for the officers, said police detectives from the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos have established contact with the victim with assurances that justice will not only be done but will be seen to have been manifestly done.

