Metro
Two more victims of Edo train station attack regain freedom, 11 still in captivity
Two more victims of last weekend’s attack on a train station in Edo State have regained their freedom.
The development brought to nine the number of hostages that had regained their freedom following the rescue of seven passengers by security agents earlier in the week.
Gunmen had on July 7 attacked the Igueben train station in the Igueben local government area of the state and abducted some passengers.
There were reports that 32 passengers were seized by the criminals during the attack.
But the state government said in a statement on Wednesday that 20 passengers were kidnapped in the attack.
The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who confirmed the latest development at a media briefing on Friday in Benin City, said the President of the Igueben Area Customary Court, Precious Aigbonoga, was one of the rescued victims.
He said a police operative, Micheal Adams, died in the rescue operation.
The mention of the customary court president in the list of rescued Edo train passengers will surprise many following reports of her abduction by gunmen last Monday, two days after the train attack.
The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) had in a statement issued by its publicity secretary in the state, Festus Usiobaifo, said Aigbonoga was abducted at Ugoneki while going to a court in Igueben LGA.
