Two Nigerian ‘love gurus’ arrested in India for allegedly defrauding woman N6.6m

Two Nigerians have been arrested in India for allegedly defrauding a female Indian doctor of Rs 12.45 lakh (N6.6m) while posing as “love gurus” on social media.

According to Indian Express in a report on Thursday, the two alleged scammers identified as Okwuchukwu, 41, and Obiwuru Jonathan Uzaka, 35, both residents of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, had promised to cast a love spell on the victim who was going through difficult times in her life.

Two other suspects identified as Michala Ajunda and Daniel, are currently on the run, according to the report.

The paper said the victim fell prey to the fraudsters after searching on Google for “love spell casters”.

:The complainant, an ophthalmologist, reportedly told the police that the accused informed her they were “love spell casters” from Uganda and would perform some prayers for her love,” the report said.

“The accused also sought Rs 1 lakh to be transferred initially and collected up to Rs 12.45 lakh citing various reasons,” it added.

The Delhi police in a statement, said:

“The complainant who was seeking a solution to her love life problems and professional success, had searched online for “love spell caster” and got the phone number of the fraudsters.

“Based on her complaint, the police lodged a case and collected technical evidence. A special team led by Inspector J Narender Goud rushed to Delhi, arrested the accused and brought them to Hyderabad on transit remand.

“During investigation, the police found that the four accused who are all Nigerian nationals, arrived in India for a cloth business and hatched a plan to cheat gullible citizens and earn money after suffering losses in their business.

“The accused persons opened bank accounts through brokers and posted advertisements on social media platforms and Google.

“Along with their phone numbers, they gave ads offering services in astrology, love spell cast, and solutions for life’s problems.

“The accused have been remanded in judicial custody,” the statement said.

