Two Nigerians arrested for romance scam in South Africa

Two Nigerians have been arrested by security agents for allegedly defrauding women in South Africa.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning in a joint operation by Interpol and anti-fraud operatives in Pretoria.

The spokesperson for the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation’s 419 Provincial Task Team, Col. Katlego Mogale, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the suspects had been under surveillance for several months before they were arrested.



READ ALSO: Nigerian stabbed to death in South Africa

He said: “The two foreign nationals who are Nigerians are alleged to be part of a cult known as the Air Lords who are said to be rivals of the Black Axe movement. The suspects will be charged, detained and extradited by Interpol.

“The suspects are linked to online scams that are being investigated by the 419 Provincial Task team.”

She said the team recovered laptops, phones, thousands of rand in cash and unlicensed firearm during the operation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now