Two NSCDC officers die in Ondo auto crash

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State on Saturday confirmed the death of two of its officers in an auto crash in Ondo State.

The state’s Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Okoro Eweka, told journalists in Akure that the accident occurred along the Ondo-Ore Expressway on Friday.

According to him, the deceased were returning from Okitipupa in the Okitipupa local government area of the state where they had gone to attend a burial ceremony when the accident occurred.

Okoro said the six-passenger space wagon bus which conveyed the deceased and other passengers skidded off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.

The two officers were killed and one other passenger injured in the crash.

The injured victim had been taken to the Ondo State Trauma Centre and remains of the deceased deposited at the morgue of the state’s General Hospital.

