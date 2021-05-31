Two officers, eight suspected IPOB members died in Abia SCID attack - Police | Ripples Nigeria

The Abia State Police Command said on Monday two officers died in last week’s attack on the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Umuahia North local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, who disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the two police inspectors died in a gun duel as they tried to repel the attackers.

She said eight persons suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were also killed in the attack.

Agbede said the police recovered a Sky Blue Coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number EKY 40 BG Lagos State and a red coloured Toyota Camry with registration number SMK 417 EH Lagos State used by the gunmen.

The CP said: “The attackers stormed the police formation at about 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and shot sporadically. The attackers released some of the suspects in detention and burnt an exhibit car.

“In the ensuing duel by reinforcement from the command headquarters and the men on the ground, eight of the hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

