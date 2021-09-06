Two oil firms, a bank and Transcorp make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

This week’s stocks to watch list consist mostly of companies in the oil and gas sector, a bank and Transcorp, all of which are expected to have positive or negative impact on shareholders’ investment during the course of trading.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Transcorp

The company is heading into the week as the best gainer of last week after its stock value appreciated by N0.47kobo, pushing the share price to N5.17kobo per share from N4.70kobo per share.

This makes Transcorp one of the favourite equities to watch out for during capital market activities this week, but be cautious if dealing in the company’s stock as the gain could trigger profit-taking among shareholders.

Oando

The impact of its agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is wearing off on Oando, as the company’s stock value shed 15.21 percent last week.

This loss made Oando the number one on the best losers list as its stock now goes for N4.80 kobo per share, against N4.07 percent, which he opened stock market with last week.

Sell off among investors could continue as Oando has taken steps to resolve its differences with shareholders, but as usual, trade with caution.

Total Energies

The oil and gas company, Total Energies, employed a new head to manage the company after Imrane Barry was appointed at the company’s Headquarters in Paris, France.

Senegalese, Samba Seye, will now lead the company. With the value of Seye’s office, the capital market is expected to respond in the capital market in favour or disinterest in his appointment.

FCMB

FCMB recently received N135.40 million from third party, in what could be described as an insider trade by property investor, Primrose Investment Limited.

This shows the believe that Primrose Investment has in FCMB, and insider trade is often a signal for shareholders or prospective investors to take action.

Primrose acquired 21.1 million ordinary shares in seven tranches, but before you make your own acquisitions, ensure you trade with caution.

